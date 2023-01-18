New Black Wood Windows Provide Noise Reduction for Home Beside a Highway

Our team at Pella of Philadelphia worked with Yost Stucco & Siding to install new wood windows throughout this Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, home. The homeowners had several goals for their new replacement windows, including the reduction of noise from the nearby highway and the implementation of a modern style.

To the latter point, we opted for a black finish on these picture and casement windows for a chic, contemporary final result. The black window grilles blend well with the finish and help establish a sleek, seamless feel. Pella of Philadelphia offers an impressive selection of colors and finishes for your replacement windows, which help further personalize your design, fit the features of your home, and improve your property’s curb appeal.

Noise Reducing Window Options

In order to help eliminate the traffic sounds from the adjacent highway, these Philadelphia homeowners decided to go with our Lifestyle Series wood windows with Sound Transmission Class (STC) glass. Along with several beneficial features, our Pella Lifestyle Series windows aim to improve noise reduction in your home. With the new replacement windows, these homeowners in Philadelphia can enjoy a quieter and more comfortable space.

Love the look and benefits of our Lifestyle Series windows? Check out our Lifestyle Series projects page for a compilation of other Philadelphia window installations by Pella that feature this signature design.