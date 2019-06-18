Windows bring a bevy of benefits to your home: privacy, security, beauty, ventilation, light. Innovations in window design in the Pella® Lifestyle Series add another advantage: reduced noise.

No matter where you live, everyday sounds can disrupt your life. Traffic noise can drown out conversation. Your neighbor’s lawn mower or dog can wake up your napping child. Nearby construction can leave you on edge.

But as a recent event at Grand Central Station in New York City demonstrated, you can control the sounds of the city. The Pella Lifestyle Series has available performance options that reduce 52 percent more sound than single-pane windows.*

How Noise Reduction Windows Work

Whether you live in a bustling big city or on a farm miles away from your nearest neighbor, your windows can help block out the noises that bother you. There are a variety of DIY noise-reducing options out there but no single part or add-on is responsible for sound control. Everything from the frame to the glass works together to improve sound performance.

Insulating window frames – Quality materials like wood, fiberglass and vinyl provide insulation. Wood has natural insulating properties. Quality vinyl frames have air chambers that help reduce sound transmission.

– Quality materials like wood, fiberglass and vinyl provide insulation. Wood has natural insulating properties. Quality vinyl frames have air chambers that help reduce sound transmission. Professional installation – Air infiltration plays a role in sound transmission. Professional window installation helps ensure airtight seals that help keep noise out.

– Air infiltration plays a role in sound transmission. Professional window installation helps ensure airtight seals that help keep noise out. Double- or triple-pane glass – Insulating gas between window panes works like the air chambers engineered in vinyl frames, adding extra layers to dampen outside noise.

– Insulating gas between window panes works like the air chambers engineered in vinyl frames, adding extra layers to dampen outside noise. Varying glass thickness – Increasing the thickness of a pane of glass improves the window’s ability to dampen sound. Using multiple panes of different thickness lets you control for sound waves at different frequencies.

Understanding OITC Rating

A product’s ability to block sound is measured by Outdoor/Indoor Transmission Class (OITC), a new rating system that better measures how sound transmits through building products like windows, doors and walls. OITC measures how much a product insulates against sound waves of low and mid frequencies — things like heavy traffic, passing trains and airplanes flying overhead.

The higher the OITC rating, the better a window is at reducing sound transmission. Traditional single-pane windows with wood or vinyl frames have an OITC of 19. You likely won’t notice any difference in noise reduction moving up or down a couple points. Move a bit further and the difference in noise levels is clear.