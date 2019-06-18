Pella Lifestyle Series Windows Offer Better Noise Reduction
on June 18, 2019
Windows bring a bevy of benefits to your home: privacy, security, beauty, ventilation, light. Innovations in window design in the Pella® Lifestyle Series add another advantage: reduced noise.
No matter where you live, everyday sounds can disrupt your life. Traffic noise can drown out conversation. Your neighbor’s lawn mower or dog can wake up your napping child. Nearby construction can leave you on edge.
But as a recent event at Grand Central Station in New York City demonstrated, you can control the sounds of the city. The Pella Lifestyle Series has available performance options that reduce 52 percent more sound than single-pane windows.*
How Noise Reduction Windows Work
Whether you live in a bustling big city or on a farm miles away from your nearest neighbor, your windows can help block out the noises that bother you. There are a variety of DIY noise-reducing options out there but no single part or add-on is responsible for sound control. Everything from the frame to the glass works together to improve sound performance.
- Insulating window frames – Quality materials like wood, fiberglass and vinyl provide insulation. Wood has natural insulating properties. Quality vinyl frames have air chambers that help reduce sound transmission.
- Professional installation – Air infiltration plays a role in sound transmission. Professional window installation helps ensure airtight seals that help keep noise out.
- Double- or triple-pane glass – Insulating gas between window panes works like the air chambers engineered in vinyl frames, adding extra layers to dampen outside noise.
- Varying glass thickness – Increasing the thickness of a pane of glass improves the window’s ability to dampen sound. Using multiple panes of different thickness lets you control for sound waves at different frequencies.
Understanding OITC Rating
A product’s ability to block sound is measured by Outdoor/Indoor Transmission Class (OITC), a new rating system that better measures how sound transmits through building products like windows, doors and walls. OITC measures how much a product insulates against sound waves of low and mid frequencies — things like heavy traffic, passing trains and airplanes flying overhead.
The higher the OITC rating, the better a window is at reducing sound transmission. Traditional single-pane windows with wood or vinyl frames have an OITC of 19. You likely won’t notice any difference in noise reduction moving up or down a couple points. Move a bit further and the difference in noise levels is clear.
Pella Quality Sound Performance
Pella Lifestyle Series windows use a patented triple-pane glass design that meets or exceeds sound transmission ratings. You can cut outside noise in half, depending on which glass package you choose:
- Performance – Triple-pane glass with a blend of energy efficiency and sound performance with a 34 percent reduction in noise.
- Sound Control – Triple-pane glass with mixed thicknesses for enhanced sound dampening, reducing noise by 52 percent.
- Ultimate Performance – Energy-efficient AdvancedComfort Low-E triple-pane glass of varying thicknesses offers optimal energy efficiency along with a 52 percent reduction in sound transmission.
The enhanced options available with Pella Lifestyle Series windows improve the things that matter to you — reducing outside noise and increasing your home’s energy efficiency. Altogether, the available performance solutions offer an unbeatable combination of energy efficiency, sound control and value.**
*Performance solutions require upgrades to triple pane and mixed glass thickness. Reduction in sound based on OITC ratings of Pella Lifestyle Series windows to a single-pane wood or vinyl window with an OITC of 19. Double-hung windows are not available with triple-pane glass. Calculated by using the sound transmission loss values in the 80 to 4000 Hz range as measured in accordance with ASTM E-90(09). Actual results may vary.
*Performance solutions require upgrades to triple-pane, AdvancedComfort Low-E and mixed glass thickness. Based on comparing product quotes and published STC/OITC and U-Factor ratings of leading national wood window and patio door brands.
