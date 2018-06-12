New Entry Door Brings Elegance and Light to Newark Home

The homeowners of this traditional home in Newark, DE wanted to brighten their entryway and improve the elegance of their door. The customers worked with our sales rep, Josh Padgett, to design the whole project for them. For this project the customers decided on the fiberglass double entry door. Along with the door installation the customers also chose custom decorative glass with a red mahogany grain and a custom handle set. Fiberglass entry doors can give the look of real wood in a durable, energy efficient material. In the end the customers received a more elegant entryway that let in more light then their previous door.