New Windows Provide Energy Efficiency and an Updated Aesthetic

The homeowners of this Woodbury, NJ, home wanted to replace their old windows with new ones that would provide better energy efficiency.

They also did not like the color of their original shutters and wanted to update the aesthetic of their home's exterior.

The homeowners chose to replace their old windows with beautiful new vinyl windows that will increase the energy efficiency of their home. Pella Expert Installers were also able to replace the shutters on the old windows to give the homeowners a color they preferred.

The homeowners are extremely happy with the updated look of their home and are looking forward to improved energy costs with their new energy-efficient windows.