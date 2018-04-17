Repeat Replacement Customer
PostedbyGeoff Geibel
on April 17, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Ardmore, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Side Door
Products Used:
We replaced the entry door on this Ardmore, PA home with a new fiberglass entry door and storm door. We also replaced the casement window beside the entry door and the arch topped single-hung windows throughout the home. The customer was so satisfied with the project she will have Pella replace her patio door soon.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.