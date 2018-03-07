Replacement Windows & Entry Door Add Curb Appeal
on March 7, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Southern Philadelphia, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Front of house, Master Bedroom
Products Used:
The homeowners of this brick Philadelphia home wanted to update their curb appeal and add a splash of color. We used our custom color, Sage Green, on the new fiberglass entry door for a unique look.
New wood casement windows and wood double-hung windows with black exterior cladding give the home a more modern and updated look.
