Storm Door Addition
PostedbyGeoff Geibel
on April 17, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Wilmington, DE
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Front Door
Products Used:
The homeowners of this Wilmington, DE home spent over a year looking for someone to install a storm door since the original structure didn't allow for it. We were happy to help create a frame for the storm door so that the end product was both functional and beautiful.
