Wood Window Replacement for King of Prussia Home

PostedbyGeoff Geibel

on April 4, 2018

custom wood window replacement project

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    King of Prussia, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Most of the house

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows, Wood Windows

These homeowners in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, completed the third phase of their window replacement project. They have been loyal Pella customers for the last 30 years. Instead of replacing all their windows at one time, they've been spacing the projects out over the years. We installed wood casement windows with some custom overhead arches. 



