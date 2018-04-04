Wood Window Replacement for King of Prussia Home
PostedbyGeoff Geibel
on April 4, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
King of Prussia, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Most of the house
Products Used:
These homeowners in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, completed the third phase of their window replacement project. They have been loyal Pella customers for the last 30 years. Instead of replacing all their windows at one time, they've been spacing the projects out over the years. We installed wood casement windows with some custom overhead arches.
