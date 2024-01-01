Custom Windows & Doors for Your Custom Build
When it comes to finding a new home, new construction is a popular option if you want to customize your materials and finishes. Trending styles for new home builds across the country include modern and contemporary, new traditional, and modern farmhouse styles. Casement and double-hung windows remain top choices on new homes and sliding patio doors continue to be a favorite.
There are so many choices to make when you're building a new home. The team at Pella works with you and your builder to find the right mix of style and functionality to make your home the envy of the neighborhood.
Choosing quality building materials, including your windows and doors, is an important element of the custom build process.
Popular home styles and trends in Pittsburgh
Traditional and Craftsman home styles are common across Pittsburgh. Wood double-hung windows and sliding glass doors help you achieve the look in your new home.
The latest design trends are less about style and more about functionality and performance. Vinyl frames and casement windows consistently rank as some of the most popular options among Pittsburgh homeowners.
If you're building a new construction home, look no further than Pella of Pittsburgh. Our expert team can help you select the right products to fit your traditional home. In addition to style, you can expect trusted advice on placement, room use, orientation, and energy efficiency for every opening in your home. We work with you and your builder, architect, or designer to match your needs to the best products.
Product Line: Pella Lifestyle Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Grilles Between-the-Glass
Product Line: Pella 250 Series
Product Type: Double-Hung Window
Hardware Option: Cam-Action Lock
Grille Type: Simulated Divided Light
