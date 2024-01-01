Pella Windows & Doors of State College

Pella of State College serves the residents of Happy Valley, including the communities of Boalsburg, Hollidaysburg, Altoona, Lewistown, Port Matilda, Bellefonte, Centre Hall, Clearfield, Spring Mills and DuBois.

We moved to our current location on Rolling Ridge Drive in 2010 to provide convenience to the many residents we serve. Our showroom is a couple of miles east of Penn State University, just off Atherton Street, the main road that runs through State College. Our proximity to Mt. Nittany Expressway provides easy access for customers all throughout the region.