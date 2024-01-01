Pella Windows & Doors of State College
Contact Details
- Call (814) 238-1902
- 164 Rolling Ridge DrHills Plaza SouthState College, PA16801
- Get Directions
Hours of Operation
- Monday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Tuesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Wednesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Thursday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Friday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Saturday 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
- Sunday Closed
Pella of State College serves the residents of Happy Valley, including the communities of Boalsburg, Hollidaysburg, Altoona, Lewistown, Port Matilda, Bellefonte, Centre Hall, Clearfield, Spring Mills and DuBois.
We moved to our current location on Rolling Ridge Drive in 2010 to provide convenience to the many residents we serve. Our showroom is a couple of miles east of Penn State University, just off Atherton Street, the main road that runs through State College. Our proximity to Mt. Nittany Expressway provides easy access for customers all throughout the region.
We’ll help you choose the right windows and doors for your Happy Valley home.
The team at Pella of State College has years of experience in the area and extensive expertise in window, door and home styles. We can help you choose the quality Pella products to meet your needs and complement the look of your stately Victorian, comfy cottage or contemporary ranch-style home.
In addition to traditional favorites like wood double-hung windows, bay windows, Craftsman entry doors and French patio doors, Pella delivers modern convenience with the latest in window and door technology. Stop by our showroom to experience the Lifestyle Series or see how integrated blinds and retractable screens work.
We help out in our local communities.
Pella Windows & Doors of State College is part of the Gunton Corporation, the largest independent distributor of Pella products in the country. They’re also a family-owned, customer-focused company dedicated to helping Pennsylvania residents with more than windows and doors. We’re proud to support our local chapters of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, ALS Association and other charitable organizations.
Pittsburgh Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
Our Promotion
Local Trending Products
- Pittsburgh Front Doors
Pittsburgh Front Doors
- Pittsburgh Casement Windows
Pittsburgh Casement Windows
- Pittsburgh Bay Windows
Pittsburgh Bay Windows
- Pittsburgh French Patio Doors
Pittsburgh French Patio Doors