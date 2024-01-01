Pella Windows & Doors of Warrendale
Contact Details
- Call (724) 935-2050
- 230 Thorn Hill RoadWarrendale, PA15086
- Get Directions
Hours of Operation
- Monday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Tuesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Wednesday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Thursday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Friday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Saturday 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
- Sunday Closed
The Pella Windows & Doors of Warrendale showroom serves customers north of Pittsburgh. We are located near the interchange of U.S. Interstates 76 and 79, providing convenient access to the residents of Wexford, Treesdale, Butler, McCandless, Sewickley, Pine Township, Sewickley Heights, Ross Township, Beaver and Cranberry Township.
Our showroom is located a mile away from the Cranberry Mall, off of Freedom Road just across Brush Creek, so you can combine your window shopping with your mall shopping.
Our experts are here to guide you to the right products for your home.
The experienced team at Pella of Warrendale has extensive knowledge of the full line of quality Pella products, as well as expert insight into the styles and trends in the Greater Pittsburgh Region. We can guide you to the right product to complement your cottage, ranch house, American Foursquare home, Victorian house or newer construction.
Stop by the showroom to talk to a Pella expert about the most popular projects in the area, like white double-hung window replacement, black fiberglass windows and Lifestyle Series wood windows.
Our team does right by the communities we serve.
As part of the Gunton Corporation, a family-owned, customer-focused network of Pella distributors, Pella of Warrendale is committed to giving back to the residents of the area. We are proud supporters of a variety of local organizations, food banks and charitable causes, including:
- Bike MS
- Project Bundle-Up
- KDKA Turkey Fund
- Wounded Warriors
- Toys For Tots
- Mario Lemieux Fund
- St. Jude Children's Fund
- Relay for Life
- Cranberry Cup
Pittsburgh Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
