Traditional vs. Contemporary: What's Your Style?

Contemporary Style

Contemporary homes focus on more modern architecture from the 20th century. They reject classical flourishes to have a simple, clean design. Contemporary homes do away with all the extra elegant detailing and let the structure speak for itself. The name “contemporary” means belonging to the present or marked by the characteristic of the present. Contemporary style is different than the word “modern” as well. Contemporary style uses classic yet minimalist features to bring a serene, timeless feel to your home.

Contemporary-style homes are made with a focus on practicality and edginess with the use of clean, sleek lines, refined architecture and a minimalistic approach. In this style of home, you will see lots of square and rectangle shapes that have smooth, clean edges. Even décor tends to have some sort of geometric shape on them with attention to lines and space. The surfaces also reflect this as they are shiny and smooth.

Another style element that may be included in a contemporary home is the use of industrial style products blended with natural ones. There may be structural elements like exposed brick walls and pipes to bring out the industrial character of the home.

The floor plan for contemporary homes is that of functionality and so they sport open concept living spaces. This means that the rooms can be used for multiple different tasks. The large, airy downstairs can be used as an office, living room, dinette, an entertainment area and much more.

The color scheme in a contemporary home is one of mostly black and white. There can be some earthy tones, but they aren’t far off the monochromatic scale. You may also see some bright colors that stand out. These are used for a pop of color and are used sparingly. Overall, there are a lot of large, great white spaces. This coloring is also shown in the furniture as most pieces stick to black, white, or some shade of gray. Among all the black and white, are lots of glass panels and large picture windows to complement the home’s open concept layout and minimalist decorations. These window frames are usually also black to maintain the color scheme. These large windows help bring in tons of natural light.

