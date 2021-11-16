Window Ideas To Beautify Your Bathroom

Bathroom windows can be an interesting topic. For many people, a bathroom is a private space where windows don't seem too important, but windows provide much-needed ventilation, lighting and privacy. There are many different options out there for your bathroom windows; let's take a look at a few!

Use Frosted Glass

Frosted glass is a great way to add privacy to your bathroom. This glass type makes your windows hazy and textured, so you cannot see through them clearly. If you don't want your entire window to be frosted, you could just have this effect on the bottom to maintain privacy and then have the top half of the window (or a separate top window) be made with clear glass so that you can still bring in maximum natural light.

Try an Awning Window

Awning windows are hinged at the top and open either inwards or outwards. They provide excellent ventilation and are perfect for your bathroom. If you're concerned about privacy, you can have your awning window installed near the top of your bathroom so that you can still get natural light and ventilation while also remaining out of sight.

Install Double-Hung or Casement Windows

Double-hung and casement windows are another terrific option when it comes to creating airflow in your bathroom. Both of these types of windows are easy to use. Along with their functionality, they are highly versatile and flexible in terms of style. For example, you can add shades or blinds that you can close when using the bathroom and then open when it's not being used to let in sunlight. If using a screen, closing the blinds or shades will still let air in so the room is well ventilated. If you choose to go with our Lifestyle Series wood windows, you can add blinds or shades between the glass for convenience. This feature keeps your blinds and shades neat and clean from all the moisture that can build up in your bathroom.