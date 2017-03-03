Residential Window Tint: What Is It and Do I Need It?

If you’ve been looking into ways to improve the climate control of your home, increase privacy or are simply looking at options for windows, you’ve no doubt come across home window tints. And you may have wondered, what installing window film can do for your home.

What is home window tinting?

A home window tint, also known as solar window film, is a thin layer similar to what you find on car windows. Like car window tint, it can help block out ultraviolet rays from the sun, helping to control the flow of heat through your windows.

If you’re already familiar with older versions of window tint, you may have passed on the idea — once upon a time, your options were limited and aesthetically lacking. Newer technology has allowed for advances in the product, making the options less visible and more effective.

Today, you can choose from the classic mirrored solar film, which of course still offers the greatest privacy and HVAC efficiency. Or you can select from a wide range of films that are nearly invisible, including colored and shaded.