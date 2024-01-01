Situated between Chicago and Des Moines along the Mississippi River in the Quad Cities, Davenport has an original style all its own. Take a walk through the Hamburg Historic District and you’ll find stunning examples of Victorian homes in the Gothic Revival, Italianate and Queen Anne styles, among others. Bay windows are a prominent feature on many of these historic homes.

Bay windows typically consist of a larger fixed window flanked by two operable angled windows. They are great for taking in neighborhood views while sipping on a cup of your favorite beverage and catching a cool seasonal breeze. Most importantly, you don’t have to live in a historic district to benefit from the natural lighting, shelf space and stylistic appeal that a bay window provides.

Commonly known as: box bay window, oriel window, projecting window, square bay window, 45-degree bay window, 30-degree bay window