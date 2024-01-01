<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Davenport Bay Windows

Bay Windows Add Character to Your Home

Situated between Chicago and Des Moines along the Mississippi River in the Quad Cities, Davenport has an original style all its own. Take a walk through the Hamburg Historic District and you’ll find stunning examples of Victorian homes in the Gothic Revival, Italianate and Queen Anne styles, among others. Bay windows are a prominent feature on many of these historic homes.

Bay windows typically consist of a larger fixed window flanked by two operable angled windows. They are great for taking in neighborhood views while sipping on a cup of your favorite beverage and catching a cool seasonal breeze. Most importantly, you don’t have to live in a historic district to benefit from the natural lighting, shelf space and stylistic appeal that a bay window provides.

Commonly known as: box bay window, oriel window, projecting window, square bay window, 45-degree bay window, 30-degree bay window

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Victorian Style

Victorian style architecture dominates Davenport’s historic districts, which proudly celebrate and showcase their working class German roots. Whether you’re looking to replace historic windows or just channel the Queen Anne style, a bay window addition complements the city’s history.

Historic Style

Beyond its Victorian era homes, Davenport also features other examples of historic style including Tudor Revival and American Foursquare homes. From an architectural standpoint, bay windows work well with the vertically-proportioned home exteriors to create a signature look. A second-story bay window is a complimentary look for Tudor and Foursquare home styles.

Kitchen Bay Windows

Bay windows can help achieve the perfect kitchen nook, where you can take in the views outside or just enjoy some natural light at mealtime. These windows are a great conversation piece while entertaining guests and also make your dining area appear larger and brighter. Bay window seats and benches can help to round out your kitchen nook and provide additional seating options.

Modern Bay Window

Bay windows aren’t just for traditional homes. Black bay windows add a clean and sophisticated look to your home and retain all the benefits that draw people to these types of windows. Pella Impervia fiberglass bay windows project a contemporary look, while also delivering durability.

Product Lines

Davenport Climate Recommendations

Energy-Efficient Windows

Double-pane and triple-pane windows can help lower energy costs compared to single-pane windows. Extra layers of glass with insulating gas between the panes provide additional insulation to help you enjoy bay window views in comfort through all seasons.

Low-E Protection

Get year-round protection with Advanced Low-E insulating glass. The glass helps keep your home warm in the winter and cool in the humid summer. It also reduces UV ray exposure.

Durable Materials

Winter storms can bring bitter cold and frozen precipitation to the Quad Cities. Wood bay windows with exterior aluminum cladding, vinyl, and fiberglass are low maintenance and can stand up to extreme weather.
two kids beds with two casement windows between

Davenport Window Replacement

In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.

Why Choose Pella?

Customized with You in Mind

Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

Built to Last

Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

We Come to You

An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows & Doors of the Quad Cities expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

Frequently Asked Questions

