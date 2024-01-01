Davenport Bay Windows
Bay Windows Add Character to Your Home
Situated between Chicago and Des Moines along the Mississippi River in the Quad Cities, Davenport has an original style all its own. Take a walk through the Hamburg Historic District and you’ll find stunning examples of Victorian homes in the Gothic Revival, Italianate and Queen Anne styles, among others. Bay windows are a prominent feature on many of these historic homes.
Bay windows typically consist of a larger fixed window flanked by two operable angled windows. They are great for taking in neighborhood views while sipping on a cup of your favorite beverage and catching a cool seasonal breeze. Most importantly, you don’t have to live in a historic district to benefit from the natural lighting, shelf space and stylistic appeal that a bay window provides.
Commonly known as: box bay window, oriel window, projecting window, square bay window, 45-degree bay window, 30-degree bay window
Bay windows can help achieve the perfect kitchen nook, where you can take in the views outside or just enjoy some natural light at mealtime. These windows are a great conversation piece while entertaining guests and also make your dining area appear larger and brighter. Bay window seats and benches can help to round out your kitchen nook and provide additional seating options.
Davenport Climate Recommendations
Energy-Efficient Windows
Low-E Protection
Get year-round protection with Advanced Low-E insulating glass. The glass helps keep your home warm in the winter and cool in the humid summer. It also reduces UV ray exposure.
Durable Materials
Davenport Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
Why Choose Pella?
Customized with You in Mind
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Built to Last
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
We Come to You
An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.