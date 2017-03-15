Finding the Right Kitchen Windows for Your Home

Like so much in your kitchen, windows play a role that’s equal parts practical and aesthetic. A big, beautiful window can turn an otherwise subdued, functional kitchen into something incredible. On the other hand, a practical, small window in the right place can offer just the right amount of lighting to pull a great kitchen together. To help you choose the best possible replacement windows for your kitchen, we’ve put together this post explaining the roles, requirements, and styles you’ll need to know.

The Role of Windows in the Kitchen

Windows in a kitchen have a similar role to any other room in your house: they provide light and ventilation as practical applications, while offering quite a degree of aesthetic flexibility. Ventilation in a kitchen allows for breeze in a room that may otherwise generate heat, but try to avoid placing windows above cooking flames. You may also want to consider other applications for windows in your kitchen such as access to outdoor window box planters, a pass-through to an outdoor dining area, or a place to view small children in the yard.

You’ll need to balance your window choice against other factors, balancing your desire for maximum light, ventilation, access and aesthetic potential with your constraints for size and style. Wall space dedicated to windows may impact space available for upper cabinets, range or other storage.

Exploring Your Options

You’ll need to consider the physical limitations of your window and how it can work within your kitchen, without sacrificing your workspace or storage. If you only have a small section of wall facing the outside, your kitchen window sizes will be limited to some portion of that space. You’ll also need to consider the location of structural supports in the walls if you’re adding a window to an area without one or expanding an existing window. If you are looking to maximize views of the outside, a larger window may be a fit for your kitchen, but consider the placement of your cabinets as a window could take up space that might otherwise be used for storage.

If you’re considering an extensive remodel it’s a good idea to have a contractor come through to consult on possibilities. Creating space for a kitchen window or replacing an old one can be a lot lower cost because there's only one window to replace.

Kitchen Window Styles and Materials

Now that we’ve covered the goals and limitations of windows, let’s look at options. First, styles of window popular for kitchens: