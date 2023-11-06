Walker Residence
PostedbyAnthony Rivas
on November 6, 2023
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Replacement
Location:
San Antonio, TX
Age of Structure:
Built in 2007
Area of Structure Involved:
Breakfast area
Products Used:
The homeowner wanted a replacement door with blinds between the glass on a low to no-maintenance exterior with a designer/accent color. Unique challenges included selecting an exterior cladding color and hardware finish that matched the home’s existing aesthetic. The final outcome was nothing short of impressive—a captivating Lifestyle Series patio door with blinds, an exterior color that complements the brick facade, low-maintenance aluminum for the exterior, and a frame expander trim. Satin Nickel hardware was chosen for its ability to both contrast with the exterior's brown color and complement the mill finish sill, adding a touch of elegance to the overall result.
Before
After
