Walker Residence

The homeowner wanted a replacement door with blinds between the glass on a low to no-maintenance exterior with a designer/accent color. Unique challenges included selecting an exterior cladding color and hardware finish that matched the home’s existing aesthetic. The final outcome was nothing short of impressive—a captivating Lifestyle Series patio door with blinds, an exterior color that complements the brick facade, low-maintenance aluminum for the exterior, and a frame expander trim. Satin Nickel hardware was chosen for its ability to both contrast with the exterior's brown color and complement the mill finish sill, adding a touch of elegance to the overall result.