Spokane Bay Windows
Versatile Bay Windows Add Architectural Interest to Spokane-Area Homes
The Spokane metropolitan area features a diverse range of home styles, from historic Tudors in South Hill and traditional craftsmans in Browne’s Addition, to modern farmhouses in Kendall Yards and newly constructed ranch-styles in Sandpoint.
Despite the variety, you’ll notice bay windows featured often, as this stylish, three-paneled configuration — commonly a larger fixed window flanked by two operable windows that join it on an angle — suits both traditional and contemporary homes. In addition to the architectural interest they add, bay windows can enhance natural lighting, increase ventilation and create more space in a room, as the angled windows extend beyond your walls.
Commonly known as: box bay window, oriel window, projecting window, square bay window, 90-degree angle window, 45-degree bay window, 30-degree bay window
