Versatile Bay Windows Add Architectural Interest to Spokane-Area Homes

The Spokane metropolitan area features a diverse range of home styles, from historic Tudors in South Hill and traditional craftsmans in Browne’s Addition, to modern farmhouses in Kendall Yards and newly constructed ranch-styles in Sandpoint.

Despite the variety, you’ll notice bay windows featured often, as this stylish, three-paneled configuration — commonly a larger fixed window flanked by two operable windows that join it on an angle — suits both traditional and contemporary homes. In addition to the architectural interest they add, bay windows can enhance natural lighting, increase ventilation and create more space in a room, as the angled windows extend beyond your walls.

Commonly known as: box bay window, oriel window, projecting window, square bay window, 90-degree angle window, 45-degree bay window, 30-degree bay window

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Clean, Simple Grille Patterns

While grilles are a trademark of historic windows, they can work well in more modern designs, too. The key is opting for clean, simple grille patterns like cross, custom, special or top row. They achieve the desired effect of breaking up large panels of glass into smaller, individual window panes while also maintaining the minimalism of a modern aesthetic.

Black Bay Windows

Despite their versatility, bay windows are often associated with traditional architectural styles. One way to ensure your bay windows reinforce your home’s contemporary design is opting for bold, black frames. Black bay windows can provide a clean and sophisticated look that feels authentically modern.

Historic Bay Windows

If you live in a historic home in Spokane, staying true to the original styles, features and materials of the home as you update and remodel will help preserve its authenticity. Luckily, Pella offers replacement bay windows and customizations for historic homes that meet historic ordinances

Fiberglass Bay Windows

Fiberglass is a durable, energy-efficient window material that holds up exceptionally well even against the most extreme of Spokane’s weather. With a bay window from Pella’s Impervia® line of fiberglass products, you can feel confident that you’re getting a stylish new addition to your home that looks good and performs even better.

Spokane Climate Recommendations

Dual- or Triple-Pane Windows

Cut your energy costs by ensuring your bay window configuration is equipped with dual- or triple-pane glass, which is filled with insulating gas for added thermal efficiency.

Low-E Protection

Windows with Low-E insulating glass with argon provide balanced insulation to help keep things comfortable year-round despite the region’s fluctuating weather.

Diverse Climate

Prepare for chilly winters and warm, arid summers with Pella® Impervia®. Our strong fiberglass is durable enough to withstand extreme heat and subzero cold.

