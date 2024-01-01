<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Pella Windows & Doors of Spokane

Contact Details

Hours of Operation

  • Monday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
  • Tuesday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
  • Wednesday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
  • Thursday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
  • Friday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
  • Saturday By Appointment
  • Sunday Closed

Since opening, the Pella Windows & Doors of Spokane showroom has provided area residents with an up-close look at products that can transform their home.  We are proud to serve the home improvement needs of Spokane residents, and invite homeowners to see for themselves how our windows and doors can complement the look and feel of their home.

No matter the look you’re trying to achieve, the team of Pella experts in our showroom can guide you every step of the way. They have the experience and know-how to help you sort through the wide selection of styles, materials and options and find the right fit for your Washington home.

Our Promotion

entryway with a solid door and windows to the left of the door

No promo available at this time.

Pella Showroom Experience

  • We are constantly looking for ways to go the extra mile so you can focus on what matters to you. Our highly trained experts are dedicated to making your window-buying process collaborative, honest and easy.

  • No matter where, when or how you prefer to shop, our Pella showroom has you covered with personalized shopping tools. Every Pella showroom features products you can tailor to your personal style and lifestyle.

  • We’ve thought of every last detail when it comes to your personal window-buying process.

Local Trending Projects

white chair in front of three windows forming a bay unit

Spokane Bay Windows

Discover how bay windows create a stylish focal point in both traditional- and contemporary-style homes throughout the Spokane area.