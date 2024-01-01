St Louis Bay Windows

Bay windows are one of the most unique types of windows, adding architectural interest by jutting out of the wall. In a city that celebrates fine architecture, bay windows create an eye-catching focal point that enhances the look of your home.

While the style was popularized in the Victorian era, bay windows have maintained their popularity over the years because they bring many benefits beyond architectural interest. Because bay windows are actually a combination of three windows angled together, they provide more natural light, ventilation, and space in your home. In the St. Louis area, bay windows commonly consist of a picture window with double-hung windows flanking each side.

Commonly known as: projecting window, square bay window, box bay window, oriel window, 45-degree bay window, 30-degree bay window