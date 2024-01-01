<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

St Louis Bay Windows

Bay Windows Add a Timeless Touch to Traditional Homes

Bay windows are one of the most unique types of windows, adding architectural interest by jutting out of the wall. In a city that celebrates fine architecture, bay windows create an eye-catching focal point that enhances the look of your home.

While the style was popularized in the Victorian era, bay windows have maintained their popularity over the years because they bring many benefits beyond architectural interest. Because bay windows are actually a combination of three windows angled together, they provide more natural light, ventilation, and space in your home. In the St. Louis area, bay windows commonly consist of a picture window with double-hung windows flanking each side.

Commonly known as: projecting window, square bay window, box bay window, oriel window, 45-degree bay window, 30-degree bay window

Slide 1 / 3

50% Off Qualifying Installations1

OR

0% APR For 24 Months2

Claim Offer

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Bay Windows With Curtains

Bay windows create an angled interior wall that leaves many homeowners searching for the right window treatment. Blinds or shades can cover each individual window in the combination. But curtains are the most popular window treatment in the St. Louis area. Bay window curtain rods are adjustable and angled to fit your space so you can hang curtains to cover the entire bay window.

Kitchen Bay Windows

Bay windows open up space for nice little nooks in living rooms and bedrooms. They can also be used as an add-on to your dining area. Large kitchen bay windows can open up enough space for your table and chairs. Or you can use the extra space to create a window seat or bench. Across the kitchen, bay windows are great additions above your sink or food prep area to bring light to a typically dark space.

Craftsman Style

Craftsman style homes were popular a century ago. The style has come back to life in new constructions in St. Louis suburbs like Kirkwood because it blends well into traditional neighborhoods while providing modern influences. Bay windows are common feature of Craftsman bungalows, a smaller, more economical subset of the style, because they add natural light and interest in limited wall space.

Victorian Bay Windows

The Painted Ladies of Lafayette Square are the city’s most famous homes. These stately Victorian style houses are known for their bold color palettes and ornate architectural detail. Wooden bay windows were common in these traditional homes and are still popular in renovations. Wooden windows offer more prefinished color options to create bold, impactful exterior color.

Product Lines

St. Louis Climate Recommendations

Weather Protection

Ensure your home’s wood bay windows are prepared for the seasons. Wood windows with exterior aluminum cladding can help protect your home from the elements.

Low-E Protection

Get year-round protection with Advanced Low-E insulating glass. The added protection helps keep your home warm in the winter and cool in the hot, humid summer.

Energy-Efficient Windows

Double-pane and triple-pane windows can help lower energy costs compared to single-pane windows. Extra layers of glass with insulating gas between the panes provide additional insulation to help keep your home comfortable through all seasons.
two kids beds with two casement windows between

St. Louis Window Replacement

In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.

Customized with You in Mind

Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

Built to Last

Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

We Come to You

An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Find a Pella Showroom

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows and Doors of St. Louis expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

Enter your Zip Code

Frequently Asked Questions

I need new windows. Where do I start?
What is the difference between a bay window and a bow window?
Which window style best fits my home?
Why should I choose energy-efficient windows?
How can I decorate or design around my bay window?
What general maintenance is required for my Pella windows and patio doors?