St Louis Bay Windows
Bay Windows Add a Timeless Touch to Traditional Homes
Bay windows are one of the most unique types of windows, adding architectural interest by jutting out of the wall. In a city that celebrates fine architecture, bay windows create an eye-catching focal point that enhances the look of your home.
While the style was popularized in the Victorian era, bay windows have maintained their popularity over the years because they bring many benefits beyond architectural interest. Because bay windows are actually a combination of three windows angled together, they provide more natural light, ventilation, and space in your home. In the St. Louis area, bay windows commonly consist of a picture window with double-hung windows flanking each side.
Commonly known as: projecting window, square bay window, box bay window, oriel window, 45-degree bay window, 30-degree bay window
St. Louis Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
Customized with You in Mind
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Built to Last
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
We Come to You
An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.