Bay Windows Complement Tradition-Rich Virginia

Few states are as steeped in tradition as Virginia, and no architectural style is more synonymous with tradition than Colonials. Dating as far back as the 1600s, Colonials are as popular today as they were then, complete with a symmetrical design, central entry door, and gabled roof among their other signature aspects. They stand out as one of the most popular architectural styles among homeowners in Charlottesville, Richmond, and Virginia Beach.

Bay windows were not a staple of the original Colonial style homes, but they’ve become a popular addition that maintains the symmetrical design. When you consider the benefits of more natural light and the obvious visual appeal, the two would seem perfect for each other.

Commonly known as: oriel window, box bay window, projecting window

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Colonial and Cape Cod-Style Homes

Colonials and Cape Cods were both popular among 17th and 18th-Century American colonists. It’s a testament to the appeal of their traditional designs that both have endured to become two of the most common architectural styles of today. Bay windows, with their protruding design, convey a sense of space and grandeur appropriate for tradition-rich Colonials and Cape Cods.

Kitchen Bay Windows

Sometimes the obvious choice is not always the right choice. Whereas a fair share of homeowners have opted to place their bay windows in the living room, perhaps the kitchen is a more appropriate spot for yours. You could place it above the sink, for an idyllic look out into the outdoors, or use it as storage space for potted plants or herbs that require sunlight.

Bay Window Treatments

Curtains and blinds are among the most popular window treatments for Virginia homeowners with bay windows. With bay windows, there is a lot of space to cover, and curtains and blinds can help provide the privacy you need or open things up for maximum light. If you opt for curtains as your treatment of choice, adjustable curtain rods can be used to span the entire window.

Bay Window Sizes

One size does not fit all when it comes to bay windows. Perhaps you don’t have space for a large window. Small bay windows can be especially liberating for smaller homes, where space is tight. No matter the size, bay windows will make the most of whatever you have with which to work. They are available in multiple sizes, from around 40 inches wide to much larger.

Virginia Climate Recommendations

Rainy Weather

With persistent clouds and drizzle nearly all year round, consider investing in moisture-resistant window materials, such as fiberglass or vinyl.

Salty Air

In coastal climates close to water, your windows are more vulnerable to corrosion from the salt in the air. The closer your home is to the water, the more susceptible you are to the effects. Consider fiberglass to maintain window integrity.

Diverse Climate

Be prepared for cold winters and humid summers with Pella® Impervia®. This strong fiberglass, available for both windows and patio doors, is durable enough to help withstand the elements that all four seasons can bring.
Richmond Window Replacement

In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.

Customized with You in Mind

Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

Built to Last

Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

We Come to You

An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Frequently Asked Questions

