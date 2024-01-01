Few states are as steeped in tradition as Virginia, and no architectural style is more synonymous with tradition than Colonials. Dating as far back as the 1600s, Colonials are as popular today as they were then, complete with a symmetrical design, central entry door, and gabled roof among their other signature aspects. They stand out as one of the most popular architectural styles among homeowners in Charlottesville, Richmond, and Virginia Beach.

Bay windows were not a staple of the original Colonial style homes, but they’ve become a popular addition that maintains the symmetrical design. When you consider the benefits of more natural light and the obvious visual appeal, the two would seem perfect for each other.

Commonly known as: oriel window, box bay window, projecting window