Virginia Michigan Bay Windows
Bay Windows Complement Tradition-Rich Virginia
Few states are as steeped in tradition as Virginia, and no architectural style is more synonymous with tradition than Colonials. Dating as far back as the 1600s, Colonials are as popular today as they were then, complete with a symmetrical design, central entry door, and gabled roof among their other signature aspects. They stand out as one of the most popular architectural styles among homeowners in Charlottesville, Richmond, and Virginia Beach.
Bay windows were not a staple of the original Colonial style homes, but they’ve become a popular addition that maintains the symmetrical design. When you consider the benefits of more natural light and the obvious visual appeal, the two would seem perfect for each other.
Commonly known as: oriel window, box bay window, projecting window
Slide 1 / 3
PELLA NOW, PAY LATER
40% Off Qualifying Installations1
OR
No Payments, No Interest Until 20262Claim Offer
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Colonial and Cape Cod-Style Homes
Kitchen Bay Windows
Bay Window Treatments
Bay Window Sizes
Virginia Climate Recommendations
Rainy Weather
Salty Air
Diverse Climate
Richmond Window Replacement
In addition to modernizing your home, replacing old or inefficient windows can help increase your energy efficiency, keeping your home more comfortable. We make the process simple. Our replacement window experts can help you select, install, and enjoy replacement windows for years to come. Find window replacement options and advice for your area.
Customized with You in Mind
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Built to Last
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
We Come to You
An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.