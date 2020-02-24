Wood Windows and Doors Transform West Granby Home

After 34 years with the original Pella windows, this home was upgraded to Lifestyle Series wood windows with triple-pane glass and between-the-glass fabric shades. The homeowner wanted these low-maintenance window treatments and a custom interior to completely update the look and style of their home.

In addition to new windows, a new Lifestyle Series patio door with triple-pane glass and a Pella wood entry door, the homeowner had the entire interior painted, added a new custom siding system to the exterior, repaired the HVAC system and had custom interior trim installed on all windows and doors and custom interior trim.

All of it was done at the same time. The homeowners were extremely ecstatic with the end results.