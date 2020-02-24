<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Wood Windows and Doors Transform West Granby Home

PostedbyAdam Lukomski

on February 24, 2020

Before

West Granby, CT, home before renovation

After

Front exterior view of West Granby, CT, home with new wood windows and a wood front door

Project Scope

After 34 years with the original Pella windows, this home was upgraded to Lifestyle Series wood windows with triple-pane glass and between-the-glass fabric shades. The homeowner wanted these low-maintenance window treatments and a custom interior to completely update the look and style of their home.

In addition to new windows, a new Lifestyle Series patio door with triple-pane glass and a Pella wood entry door, the homeowner had the entire interior painted, added a new custom siding system to the exterior, repaired the HVAC system and had custom interior trim installed on all windows and doors and custom interior trim.

All of it was done at the same time. The homeowners were extremely ecstatic with the end results. 



