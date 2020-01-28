<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Fiberglass Sliding Windows Enhance Grand Rapids Sun Porch

PostedbyDustin Yoder

on January 28, 2020

Before

Snowy exterior view of home with brown windows

After

Exterior view of sliding fiberglass windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    East Grand Rapids, MI

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Back room going to the backyard

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Windows, Fiberglass Windows

This East Grand Rapids, Michigan, customer had nearly 40-year-old Pella Designer Series windows that she loved on her sun porch, but she to wanted maximize the glass in the space and reduce maintenance in the long run.

The solution: Pella® Impervia® fiberglass windows. We replaced the old windows with all-new triple sliders, with a build up on her siding to allow for more light, less maintenance and more venting for comfort.





