Fiberglass Sliding Windows Enhance Grand Rapids Sun Porch
PostedbyDustin Yoder
on January 28, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
East Grand Rapids, MI
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Back room going to the backyard
Products Used:
This East Grand Rapids, Michigan, customer had nearly 40-year-old Pella Designer Series windows that she loved on her sun porch, but she to wanted maximize the glass in the space and reduce maintenance in the long run.
The solution: Pella® Impervia® fiberglass windows. We replaced the old windows with all-new triple sliders, with a build up on her siding to allow for more light, less maintenance and more venting for comfort.
