Fiberglass Sliding Windows Enhance Grand Rapids Sun Porch

This East Grand Rapids, Michigan, customer had nearly 40-year-old Pella Designer Series windows that she loved on her sun porch, but she to wanted maximize the glass in the space and reduce maintenance in the long run.

The solution: Pella® Impervia® fiberglass windows. We replaced the old windows with all-new triple sliders, with a build up on her siding to allow for more light, less maintenance and more venting for comfort.