Residential Replacement Representative | Grand Rapids

Dustin Yoder is one of our Residential Replacement Representatives in Grand Rapids, and he’s been with Pella Windows and Doors since 2014. Dustin attended Grand Valley State University. He previously worked as a radio marketing director/on-air personality, as well as an Executive Logistics Manager for Target. When he’s not assisting the Grand Rapids community with their window and door replacements, Dustin is most likely spending time with his son, Beckett, kayaking, traveling or taking care of his dogs (Aurora and Olive).

616.485.4349

dyoder@pellabyhorne.com