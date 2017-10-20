Color Inspiration - Teal Front Doors

Teal is a color that can be interpreted as calming, happy, and welcoming. Reminiscent of pristine Caribbean ocean water, the color teal or turquoise may even have a positive impact on your mood. Although a traditional color, it’s anything but boring; and as a statement front door color, teal can be downright unexpected.

Teal front doors can complement both historic and modern houses. It makes a great front door color for brick houses as it provides a contrast without looking out of place. Consider a contrasting color - like black or white - for moulding or sidelights to provide additional interest.

5 Reasons to Choose a Teal Front Door:

1 - A pop of color

Teal colored front doors add a pop of color - and happiness. According to color psychology, turquoise is a color that balances blue, green, and yellow, but can also represent emotional balance, giving a feeling of calmness and peace.

2 - Add contrast

Teal front doors look great with contrasting colors like black or white and can also look great with a traditional red brick exterior as shown in this home in Aledo, TX.

3 - Liven up your neutrals

Your front door is a great spot to add a pop of color to an otherwise neutral scheme - inside or out. Jewel tones are becoming a leading trend in home design - Sherwin Williams recently named Oceanside as their 2018 Color of the Year, calling it “a collision of rich blue with jewel-toned green, a color that is both accessible and elusive.”

4 - Feature your door's detail

The bright color shows off details on an interesting door, like this beautiful door in Sparkling Teal from Pella Vibrancy Collection

5 - Modernize the entire entry

A teal door adds a modern look to an exterior that may otherwise be showing its age. Some homeowners prefer to add a modern door to a traditional styled house to achieve the popular eclectic look. A new modern door in a bright color might be just the thing to revitalize your home's entrance.

What do you think? Will you give this trend a try?