Trend Alert: Bright and Bold Statement Front Doors

It’s a trend that’s been growing for a few years. Now we can officially say bright, bold statement front doors are here to stay.

Once reserved for a child’s bedroom or the kids’ playroom, vibrant colors have moved from interior accents to outdoor enhancements. A brightly-colored front door can show off your personal style, increase curb appeal and help direct the eye right where you want it — your entrance.

Why Front Door Colors Are Getting Bolder and Brighter

Bright paint colors are nothing new. They’ve long been used in unique color combinations on the front of homes — a defining feature of traditional Victorian home design. Outside of Victorian architecture, most homes stick to simpler, muted color palettes.

Homeowners are still reluctant to commit to bright colors because it’s a big investment that risks making your home stick out like a sore thumb. There’s much less risk going bold on a smaller scale, like an entry door.

With the right bright front door colors, you can complement your home’s color scheme while creating a new focal point that revives your curb appeal and gives guests a glimpse into your personality. While you may never want to paint your whole home neon green, you can safely show some flash at your front door. If it doesn’t work out, you can simply cover it up with a new coat of paint.

4 Pictures of Statement Front Door Paint Colors

A statement door works on homes of any style, from the super modern to true historic homes. When it comes to adding color to your entry, your color options are pretty endless. Here are four examples of bright front doors to help inspire you.

1. Teal Front Doors: Calming, Colorful and Modern

Teal is a color that brings calm and breeds happy feelings. So a teal front door serves to welcome guests and set the mood upon arrival to your house — as it does in this Omaha home.

Teal is also a versatile color that can complement a number of exterior color palettes while providing contrast and a modern aesthetic. Whether your home is white, brick or dark blue, teal stands out without crowding out the other colors. It’s this versatility that has helped make teal front doors grow in popularity over other bold front door colors.

2. Red Front Doors: Classic, Yet Bold

A quintessential American color, red is often seen on the doors of Colonial homes and in other early American architectural styles. Traditionally, a red front door was used as a sign of welcome.

Red is a vibrant color that offers positive energy. And since it’s a primary color, it has unmatched versatility. You can shade a red door bolder and darker for more traditional homes or brighter for modern pops of color.

A bright red front door like on this Oklahoma home provides great contrast against the brick facade. And it would look just as good against white siding or even darker exterior paint colors.

3. Yellow Front Doors: Cheery and Bright

Moving across the color wheel, yellow offers the same versatility as red. It can be dark and gold for a stately look or bright, eye-catching, and reminiscent of sunshine. Yellow is often associated with happiness, making it a cheery choice for your front entrance.

Bright yellow front doors really make a statement. Unless your home’s exterior is a shade of yellow, it can pair well with the color scheme. Even though red and yellow are both bright colors, the combo works, bringing a cheery exterior to this red brick home in Philadelphia.

4. Navy Front Doors: Bold and Moody

Navy may not be a bright color. But it is certainly bold. If you’re looking for a statement door but want something more traditional and less vibrant, navy is your color.

A dark blue or navy front door brings a polished, sophisticated look to a home’s exterior. Blue and white are a classic pairing, making navy front doors a great fit for homes with white exteriors or trim, especially if you’re searching for a coastal feel.

Although it’s dark, navy is still a shade of blue — a primary color. So it’s not limited to simple blue and white color schemes. It can look just as good to contrast from bright colors you want to showcase elsewhere, neutral and earthy hues or all types of brick or stonework. In this Harrisburg home, the navy blue front door contrasts both the white entrance and brick facade.

How to Choose the Right Statement Front Door Color

An entry door is your canvas. It’s a relatively easy way to enhance your home’s exterior and make a statement on your style. Compared to other home improvement projects, switching to a statement door is a low-risk, low-cost way to update your home.

Bright or bold, statement front doors not only add visual interest, but they also keep your home’s entrance from fading into the background. When considering your color options, think about the statement you’re trying to make and how a new door color changes the overall look of your home: