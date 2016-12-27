Blinds allow for light and privacy control.

Built-in between-the-glass blinds give you total control over your privacy and the amount of light that you allow in. Some styles of blinds can be tilted to let in a certain amount of light or pulled all the way up and out of the way for you to enjoy your views unobstructed. Motorized technology also makes lowering and raising the blinds quick and easy.

Blinds don't slam shut when the door is opened or closed.

Interior blinds are aesthetically pleasing in more ways than one. When you open and close the doors, the blinds stay neatly inside instead of flapping against the door and making noise. There is no slamming or noise to interfere with the peaceful ambiance of your home. Free hanging blinds can also be easily damaged, but enclosed blinds stay safely tucked between the glass.

Blinds reduce indoor allergens.

If you or anyone in your home suffers from allergies, between-the-glass blinds are a great choice. Ordinary window blinds inside the room can accumulate a lot of airborne allergens. Enclosed blinds are sandwiched between two panes of glass, so allergy-causing dust is unable to settle there.

Cordless blinds are safer for kids and pets.

When you have children and pets in the house, cordless blinds can be safer than conventional blinds and shades. Blinds with hanging cords can be a strangling risk for infants, toddlers, and pets. Between-the-glass blinds are opened and closed with a small operator that slides up and down to your desired point. There are no hanging cords involved so when you make this choice you can put those worries to rest.

There are many benefits to installing enclosed blinds in your sliding glass doors. There is a wide variety of options and therefore, costs, when you're thinking about your sliding glass doors. While built-in blinds might be more expensive than your basic vertical blinds, they might be more cost-effective than other patio door treatments. In the end, if you are looking for privacy, beauty, health and ease of care, between-the-glass blinds are a fantastic choice for any home.