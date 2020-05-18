The right patio door can enhance your view and indoor-outdoor living area. It can also help save on energy costs, reduce outdoor noise and become the center of attention in your home. But starting a replacement patio door project can feel like an impossible task. There are many patio door styles to choose from, including sliding and French patio doors. Not sure of what’s right for your home? This guide can help you find the right solution for your home.

Which patio door is best for my home?

There are many different considerations in the patio door buying process. Most of them come down to one thing: style. Different styles of patio doors fit different homes. Learn more about each style to see which is best for you.

French Doors

French patio doors swing open for an unobstructed view of the outdoors. This double-door style can make your room feel brighter and larger. It allows for an abundance of natural light.

You can choose how wide to open them—just a crack or all the way—to welcome refreshing breezes during the summer. Wide panes of glass capture the sun’s warmth during the winter, helping keep your room pleasant. French-style patio doors open inward or outward, depending on the model. They need more clearance to fully open—specifically for doors that open inward, so that’s something to keep in mind when you consider the furniture in your space.

French-style wooden patio doors are available through the Pella Architect Series and Pella Lifestyle Series.