Patio doors serve many purposes. Sure, they give you a back entrance. But your average door can say the same. Patio doors do so much more.

They make your space feel more open — and open it up to the outdoors. They fill your home with the natural light and beauty emanating from the environment. And they’re much more customizable, offering flexibility not just in how the door looks, but how it opens.

So when you’re buying a patio door, there’s a lot more to consider to select the one that complements your home.

What to Consider When Buying Patio Doors

1. Space – Inside and Out

Before you start shopping for patio doors, take an accurate measurement. This immediately helps narrow down your options. If you’re looking to create a bigger opening or install a door where there wasn’t one before, measure the wall space to get your ideal size.

You should also measure the space directly in front of the door (or where the door will be). Stick some tape on the floor to map out walkways and room to operate the door. Do this both inside your home and on your deck or patio. Ask yourself:

How much space is needed for an inswing or outswing?

Is there room to get in and out easily?

Do you have enough space on both sides of the door?

Are you okay with portions of the patio door being covered by furniture?

How much will you use the door?

Along with your measurements, the answers to these questions can help you pinpoint which patio door style fits both your wants and needs.