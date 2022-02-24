Energy Efficiency Considerations for Homes in the Northeast

To maximize your home’s energy efficiency in this region, you must first understand the basics of shrinking your carbon footprint and making a positive impact on the environment.

The Importance of Insulation

The efficiency of your home’s insulation may be the single largest factor affecting the overall efficiency of your home. Insulation impacts your energy usage by protecting your home from both the heat and the cold. Most homeowners know that having well-insulated walls is key to reducing energy consumption. However, the insulation of your windows and doors is also critical. Up to 25% of your home’s utility usage can be attributed to loss of energy through windows and doors.

Alternative Energy Sources

As we look to the future of energy efficiency, alternative energy sources are more accessible to individual homeowners than ever before. These alternative sources may come at a steep upfront price, but if you’re committed to investing in your home’s energy efficiency, solar panels or residential wind turbines may be a good choice for you. Greywater systems are another way to reduce, reuse, and recycle that continues to gain popularity among homeowners.

Monitoring Personal Energy Use

Every homeowner should be mindful of their personal energy consumption. Personal use, when multiplied by entire populations, can make a dent in the energy crisis we face.

Look at electric, gas, and water usage for a few months in your home, simply observing. This baseline will give you a starting point for increasing your home’s efficiency by increasing your family’s efficiency. Are you forgetting to turn off the lights in rooms you aren’t using? Does the TV get left on when no one is watching it? Can you handle a degree or two cooler or warmer than you typically set your thermostat?