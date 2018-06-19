10 Rustic Home Decor Ideas to Transform Your Home

When you think of “rustic” what do you think of? Little House on the Prairie? Antiques? Simpler times?

The truth is you don’t have to live out in the woods or even in the country to have a rustic look and feel in your home. While log cabins and Little House on the Prairie are 100 percent rustic, there are several modern ways you can incorporate rustic décor without pulling off a large-scale remodel or actually buying a rustic home. In other words, you can make your new house look old rather easily.

Rustic Home Decor Ideas

This rustic style is becoming extremely popular in homes today, especially anything to do with wood, and the ideas below can help bring natural warmth and character into your home.

Wood Beams

Wood beams are a common way to add a rustic element to your home, and they’re also elegant and appealing. This can immediately give off that country-feel and add architectural flair to your home. Wood beams are especially impactful in a living room or kitchen where they are the most visible.

Wood Panel Wall

Wood walls today look a little different than paneled walls of the 70s and 80s. Wood panels make for a great accent wall in any room and can elevate your home’s aesthetic. Shiplap, pallets, and planks all are possible options for a wood panel wall and are one of the classic ways to make your home rustic.

Reclaimed Wood

To give your home a natural, authentic rustic feel, reclaimed wood is the way to go. Choose wood from a barn, or an assortment of other salvaged wood, and put them all together on a wall or use them to build a table or other piece of furniture. The textured, multi-colored appearance gives off a weathered and country-side vibe.

Repurposed Antiques

Stone

Speaking of reclaiming and salvaging, repurposing antiques and giving them new life is another way to add rustic décor. For example: using an antique dresser as a bathroom vanity or using a bookshelf as a TV stand. Not only is this innovative, it also breathes new life into something that was out of it.

Wood isn’t the only rustic material. Stone can also be an effective way to breathe rustic life into your home. Transform a backsplash, an accent wall, or a mantle into stone and invoke an outdoorsy and elegant look.

Fireplace

What’s one thing that every rustic home should have and show off? A fireplace. This is your chance to go full rustic. Decorate around it with stone or brick, install a wooden mantle, and make it look inviting and warm. Let this be the main gathering place in the home by upping its rustic appeal.

Warm, Earthy Colors

Rustic has a color scheme, and it’s warmth. Make your home even more welcoming by accentuating your rustic décor with warm, inviting colors. Neutrals and earthy colors - think dark green, orange, gold, brown - that go with your decorations and make them stand out even more.

Built-Ins

If you want to make the best use of your space, while also going rustic, consider installing built-ins, especially around your fireplace. Color and style it to match the rest of your home to complete the look, and add shelves or cabinets, so you can decorate and store things easily. Built-ins are commonly found in Craftsman and Arts and Crafts style architecture.

Wood Windows with Grilles

If you want to be authentic to your home’s traditional design, wood windows with grilles are the way to go. Grilles simulate or create divided light and have a historic look that fits right in with your rustic décor. Consider six-over-six casements or four-over-one or six-over-one double-hung window configurations in a traditional wood to really boost your rustic look.

Craftsman-Style Front Door

Your rustic home experience should start even before you step into your house. Installing a Craftsman-style front door completes your rustic home’s aesthetic. The ornate style gives it a warm, welcoming feel right from the start. Most Craftsman doors have glass panels and additional sidelight panels, giving it a unique flair.

You don’t have to pull off a huge project to turn your home into an antique-lovers dream, you can start simply by replacing doors. These rustic décor ideas for your home can be implemented and installed pretty easily, but they can also make a significant impact on your home’s overall aesthetic and effectively make your home feel rustic.