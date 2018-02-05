2018 Home Decor Predictions - What's New and What's Out

This past year home decor has been influenced by Farmhouse decor, the concept of Hygge, and Greenery. 2018 will bring new trends in fashion, color, and home decor inspired by color predictions, lifestyles, and homeowners’ changing needs. We took a look at some of the burgeoning trends and picked out our favorites. Here are a few of the trends we think you can look forward to in 2018:

Retro touches

Wood and natural textures

Metallics and opalescent finishes

Warm colors with intense accents

Home design and decor trends for 2018

Retro inspiration:

From garage-sale-find furniture to the color Avocado green, retro inspired touches are coming into fashion with designers. For inspiration, consider 1970s-era decor with fringe, retro patterns and plenty of harvest gold, olive green, chartreuse, and warm brown tones.

Speaking of earthy-hues, warm neutrals are edging their way back into home color palettes. Grays, cool tones, and bright whites have been leading interior designs for the past several years, accompanying the Farmhouse and Scandinavian-inspired designs. Although grey tones aren’t going anywhere for 2018, but they will be warmer and paired with browns, tans, ruby red and green tones. Along with these warmer colors, warm golden metallics will continue to rise in popularity. Brass, copper, and rose gold are warming up homes.

“The overall umbrella trend I see on the horizon for 2018 is the move to warmer, more luxurious and cozier interiors. Two specific trends that support this overall trend for 2018 are the use of brass and velvet. Brass is a warm, inviting metal. My favorite way to see it used is in the unlaquered finish, but we will see the shinier version as well. Velvet, sumptuous and beautiful, adds a touch of luxury to any room. I suggest using it in accents such as toss pillows or a table runner.” — Kelly Wilkniss, designer at MySoulfulHome.com and host of the Decorating Tips & Tricks podcast

Color and texture:

Along with warmer tones and metallics, some trends are getting a little sparkle. Adding metallic shine, pearlescent accessories, and metal or even iridescent accents we’re seeing colors getting more jewel-toned. Sherwin-Williams chose Oceanside as their 2018 Color of the year. This deep teal color is easily incorporated into home decor with other rich, saturated colors.

SEE ALSO: COLOR INSPIRATION: TEAL FRONT DOORS





Pantone chose Ultra Violet for their 2018 color of the year. This intense color becomes almost futuristic when paired with pearlescent accessories or frosted almond colors. In addition to richer colors, designers are embracing luxe fabrics like velvet. Velvet is upholstering comfy furniture, dining chairs, and pillows. This trend is all about texture, color, and mood.

“My biggest prediction would be people starting to get away from the white kitchen. Painted cabinets or two toned wood cabinets are a growing trend that we will see more and more of!” says Amanda of Gates Interior Design.

In addition to luxe textures, texture is being added into homes in a number of ways that are more natural. Natural elements, materials, fabrics, and houseplants are all coming together along with wood furniture and accents in modern design. Woven artisan textures like baskets set next to soft textures like fur pillows or knit blankets creates a natural aesthetic. Raw textures like cement or handmade pottery are also popular. Try mixing textures and details to create variation in your space.

Light and bright:

With color palettes getting more intense and warmer, designers are looking for other ways to brighten a space. A well-lit home is livelier and feels more complete. Homeowners are also incorporating more and larger windows, opting for room-width glass or floor-to-ceiling window combinations to add a modern look.

"One of the big trends we’re seeing in home design is the use of large windows and doors to provide expansive views and bring the outdoors in. Customers are seeking window and door products with minimal frame dimensions and sleek lines to complement their contemporary home design. Large multi-slide and bifold doors are also popular and provide a way to open up a large wall to the outdoors." Alan Pickett, Director of Architectural Business Development for Pella Windows and Doors.

To compliment natural light, light fixtures will incorporate two other trends: modern metallics and vintage appeal. Vintage lights are incorporating LED bulbs to give a vintage look with a modern energy-saving fixture. Expect to see aged copper and brass fixtures in shapes like drum lights and industrial orbs.

SEE ALSO: 8 WAYS TO INCORPORATE SMART HOME TECHNOLOGY

In the end the biggest trend in home decor is decorating with pieces that you love. When incorporating the latest trends, try to do so in small ways and focus in on the trends that appeal most to your sense of style. If you truly love something, it’s always in style.