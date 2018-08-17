6 Ways to Maximize Small Spaces

Not everyone lives in a large home — or wants to. Small spaces can be cozy, and sometimes other factors can matter more when purchasing a home than sprawling rooms. Even if your home’s square footage is adequate, if you live in a house for long enough, rooms may start to feel small and cramped. Where it once felt like you had lots of room to spare, now it’s packed full. You still love your home and rooms, but you’re becoming limited by square footage.

Small Space Ideas

To help reclaim your space and maximize small areas in your home, work with the natural light in the room. Bigger windows and re-positioning the light can make a room feel more open and spacious. Here are six ways to pull it off and make your small space seem much bigger.

Maximize the window-to-wall ratio.

Do you have small windows and lots of wall space? It may be worth it to switch it up. Large windows and a high window-to-wall ratio not only bring more light into your room but also make the room appear larger and more open.

Here are some before and after pictures to help you get an idea of how much it can enhance your space.

Go with glass walls or no walls.

Speaking of walls, if you really want to open up a small space, consider installing a movable glass wall to make the room seem to blend into the next. This is more common with office spaces, but it’s a modern and unique way to brighten your home and open it up. You can also opt to take out a wall and create a new opening between rooms. This adds a whole new feel to your home without adding on.

Use mirrors.

If you want a simpler option, add a mirror into your space. Mirrors reflect light into a space and can make the room seem bigger. The larger the mirror, the greater the impact. Position the mirror so that it reflects a window, and your room will look even bigger with the added visual space. On top of all that, mirrors are also elegant and can boost your home’s aesthetic.

Consider sliding doors.

Sliding doors are another great way to maximize your space and let some natural light in, especially if they lead to your deck or patio. Placing large windows beside the sliding doors can enhance your space even more. Check out how one homeowner implemented sliding doors to make the room appear larger.

Use your vertical space.

One option that is less obvious is using the vertical space in your room. Odds are your furniture and décor don’t reach all the way to the ceiling. But that unused space is a great way to make a room feel higher and larger than it really is. Get bookcases or cabinets that go from the floor all the way to the ceiling. This not only gives you more storage space, but it makes the overall area feel more spacious and elegant. You can also hang floating shelves, pictures, or other functional home décor on the walls to give the space more depth and character.

Consider utilizing your outdoor space as indoor space.

How often do you use your deck, patio, porch, or sunroom? It might be time to liven them up. Because another way to make the most of small spaces is to expand your living space and areas to enjoy, such as your outdoor spaces. Porches, decks, and patios all make your home seem larger, and adding furniture creates a cozy, comfortable, and pleasing place to relax and enjoy the outdoors. Make it your favorite place to be, so you can get fresh air and a fresh mind.

Small spaces don’t have to feel cramped. With these tips in mind, set out to maximize the rooms in your home, and make them feel larger and lighter than they were before.