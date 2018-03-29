You’ve seen buyers go ga-ga over moving walls of giant glass on your favorite home buying shows. Maybe you’ve even seen it in someone else’s home. You were left wowed and wondering, “What is that? And how do I get one of those in my home?”

That’s no ordinary wall, for sure. It’s a sliding glass patio door — also referred to as a sliding glass wall — a set of floor-to-ceiling doors that can seamlessly connect your home, inside and out.

How to Get a Sliding Glass Wall System in Your Home

Using patio doors to create a movable glass wall can bring natural light and beauty into your home. And when you want to connect your interior living space with your exterior living space, you are able to move the glass wall out of the way. A movable glass wall combines the benefits of large windows with the functionality of patio doors. If you want the best of both worlds to connect your home to your patio, you just have to answer one question:

Sliding or folding?