Cons of Building a New Home

Our brains don’t deal well with uncertainty. And with custom home building, there’s uncertainty at every turn until the house is finished. That can make the building process more taxing and stressful than house hunting, where it’s clear up front what you’re getting. You also have to consider the other downsides of home building:

Unexpected costs – While you start with a budget and a general idea of what you want, the cost isn’t actually finalized until the project is completed. The cost of lumber or the flooring you love could go up before you lock in a price. Issues during the construction process can crop up and add costs as well.

No room for negotiation – As a homebuyer, you have a lot of leverage. But when you're building, you're buying someone's services at the value they place on them. While you can shop around for subcontractors or lower-cost materials, you can't negotiate as easily. For many things, you're already getting wholesale prices from a builder's bulk purchases, which is likely cheaper than you can find or negotiate on your own.

Extended timeline and delays – It takes an average of seven months from start to finish to build a new home.1 Many home construction projects have to be completed in a certain order. If one thing goes wrong, it can have a domino effect and delay your move-in date or impact the cost of your custom home.

Choosing the Best Home Investment

Whether you’re building or buying, there are sure to be ups and downs along the way. And there are still other important things to consider that have nothing to do with the house itself.

Location is a big one. You can buy a home in any neighborhood, but new constructions are limited by local zoning codes and available land. A whole new housing development rarely pops up in the middle of the city. You have to think about where you want to live, where your kids will go to school and how close you’ll be to work, recreation, entertainment and amenities.

The biggest factor for most house hunters is cost, which is dependent on a variety of other factors — location among them. Both the cost of building a house and the cost of buying a home vary between cities and even neighborhoods. With custom builds, the current cost of windows, lumber, flooring, finishes and more all affect the total cost of building a new home.

To figure out whether it’s cheaper to buy or build a house in your city, you can look to these resources:

HomeAdvisor estimates the average cost of building a home in the U.S. is $302,190. You can estimate costs near you for the type of home you’d like with their calculator.

estimates the average cost of building a home in the U.S. is $302,190. You can estimate costs near you for the type of home you’d like with their calculator. The National Association of Realtors lists the median price of existing homes at $313,000 (as of February 2021). Since the U.S. housing market fluctuates, they put together reports monthly. Average sale prices by region are reported annually, so you can see more relevant prices for the style of home you want in your area.

On averages alone, the cost of building vs. buying a new home is quite comparable. Your big decision will likely come down to all the other considerations, so weigh them wisely to make the best home investment you can.

1U.S. Census Bureau, Average Length of Time from Start to Completion of New Privately Owned Residential Buildings