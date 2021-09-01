Walking Through Sliding Glass Door Replacement

Replacing a sliding glass door is different from upgrading any other door in your home. There’s more to consider, which can make it a bigger investment of both your time and money.

That doesn’t mean it has to be difficult. Follow these simple steps in the sliding patio door replacement process and you’ll soon have a new patio door that completes your space.

Picking Out Your Patio Door Style

Just because you’ve had a sliding glass door for years doesn’t mean you have to stick with the same old style. There are other types of patio doors that work in different ways.

Hinged patio doors, or French doors, open and close on a hinge just like a standard door. You can choose whether you want one or both doors to open, and which way they swing. Folding patio doors open and close along a track, similar to sliding patio doors. They fold and stack at the edge of the doorway, creating a wide, unobstructed opening.

Your choice between sliding, hinged or folding doors depends on your space on the wall, in front of the door and out on the patio. Each type of door is installed differently into the opening. So you may have to account for the transition, room for the patio door to operate and space for the panels to stay when the door is fully opened.