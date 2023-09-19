Home Renovation Tips: How to Plan Your Remodel

Are you planning a home renovation project but need help figuring out where to start? Even if you're confident, it's common for a few details to slip through the cracks during the planning stage and pop up to cause problems later.

If you find yourself asking, “Where is the best place to start when renovating a house?” you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled this guide of essential home improvement considerations you’ll want to nail down before you begin your next home renovation.

The Best Place to Start When Renovating a Home

Embarking on a home renovation journey is exciting, yet it can be fraught with unforeseen challenges and complications. When you start a home renovation project, it's crucial to lay a solid foundation of understanding regarding expenses, potential return on investment, and any regulatory requirements you may need to consider ahead of time.

Budget and costs

When considering how to remodel a house, you’ll first want to look at the financial considerations of your home renovation project. This process involves a renovation budget, price comparisons, and determining what value you can gain from your investment. Take the time to research local costs. Dig deep—you don’t want to run out of money halfway through your project because you relied on estimates and assumptions instead of hard facts.

Once you’ve ballparked the costs, use your research to create a goal budget for your project. If you have a budget guiding your project, you’ll know in advance whether you can splurge on extras like upgraded flooring or hardware. Whether you’re starting with your goals first and developing the budget from there or setting a hard cap on expenses and figuring out the limitations of your home renovation under that budgetary restriction, it’s important that you think about money early in the process. Plus, remodeling professionals typically recommend budgeting 10% to 20% extra for unforeseen circumstances.

Licenses, fees and other extra expenses

Depending on local laws, the location of your home, and the nature of the home improvement project you’re undertaking, you may need to consider various fees, licensing costs, and other tertiary expenses. Building permits are essential for home renovation planning because they ensure city inspectors can check your project for potential issues. Check with city officials for information on what permits are necessary for your remodel. Also, consider that many professionals you hire may acquire permits on your behalf. Be sure to check with your contractors and subcontractors, so you know in advance whether permit or licensing fees are part of their negotiated rate.

Cost vs. value

Any home renovation project should be an investment in your home. If it doesn’t promise a return of value equal to or greater than what you’re putting into the project, evaluate whether it’s worth undertaking. This evaluation is an essential home renovation tip that shouldn’t be overlooked. Of course, sometimes value isn’t necessarily tangible—if you want to improve your home for reasons beyond the bottom line value of the real estate, then that’s certainly a value worth considering in your equation. To get a rough idea of cost vs. value for many popular home improvement projects, check out this cost vs. value calculator from Remodeling Magazine.

