Replacing your home windows can feel like a large undertaking.

Now that you’ve ordered your replacement windows, the last step is the most rewarding: Getting them installed! Your windows will only perform as well as their installation. Knowing what goes into a window installation, and what to look for from a professional installation process, will help ensure your windows’ value for years to come.

Who should install your windows?

Choosing the right person to install your windows can be just as vital as the windows themselves. Is your window installation a job you’ll take on yourself, or will you leave it up to the professionals?

Thanks to online installation guides, you may feel up to installing windows on your own. But there are many reasons to use professional installers. For one, you can have your windows installed by a professional who is certified to install your windows to ensure the greatest energy efficiency and durability benefits. Installers are expected to be recertified annually, meaning they’ll be educated on new installation techniques, constantly learning best practices, and armed with the tools to overcome almost any situation during an installation.

Ahead of your installation date, a professional installer will meet with you to develop an installation plan. This will give you a clear idea of your project’s timeline—one that will include factors like your personal schedule and possible weather changes.

Make sure that, when planning with a contractor or professional window installer, there is a clear idea of the installation’s scope and timeline before starting. A vague time estimate can lead to problems that could impact your home life, especially if you have a larger installation project.

Here are some questions to ask in developing your installation plan:

How long will the installation take? Depending on the number of windows and products being installed, a professional installation usually won't take more than a day.

How might the environment impact the timeline? Most professional window installers will offer the proper gear to protect your home from any weather during your window installation. Knowing your installer is preparing for any weather will give you peace of mind on your installation day.

How will my home be protected (inside and out) during installation? Even if weather doesn't play a factor in your window installation, you'll want to keep your house and belongings safe. It may be necessary to move furniture inside a room or take steps to protect areas at the installation site, such as flowerbeds, to prevent damage from being done when uninstalling the old windows or placing the new replacement windows.

What can I do to help prepare? Professional window installers are experienced with working around home furnishings, but it never hurts to give them more space. Take time to review what items around the rest of your home can impact the installation process. If you have young children or pets, you will want to make arrangements to keep them in a safe place away from the work site.

Do I need to be around during installation? Making sure that installers can enter the house in order to work on the windows may require you to stay home or nearby.

A good contractor or window installer should lead you through all the steps of the procedure and keep you informed of the job’s status prior to and during the project.

The day of your Pella installation

With a good installation plan in place, the day of your window installation should be all about execution, not delays. Pella installation professionals take pride in respecting homeowners and their homes throughout the installation process.

Before they even get started, the Pella installation team, led by a Pella Expert Installer, will park in a place that is convenient for you, show their identification, and go over the installation plan with you to make your installation project goes smoothly.

From there, they’ll place protective covering on your floor and wear booties over their shoes to help stop dirt from being tracked inside. Your old windows will be carefully removed, with close attention being paid to making sure that the work area doesn’t interfere with other parts of your home.

After that, your Pella windows will be installed, and the team will finish them with interior/exterior trim and necessary hardware.

The old windows will be hauled away and the installation team will clean up their work area, ideally having left it neater than it was before they started.

They’ll describe how to use your new windows and make sure you can easily operate them. Then your installation will be complete. This will be a good opportunity to confirm your window warranties or post-installation service agreements.

When you buy Pella windows, you know you’re buying a quality product. Professional installers from Pella can provide you with a quality installation, as well.

When you buy Pella windows, you know you're buying a quality product. Professional installers from Pella can provide you with a quality installation, as well.