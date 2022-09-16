Essential Fall Window Maintenance Checklist

As summer days grow shorter and temperatures start to drop, visions of the fall and winter seasons start to dance in many homeowners’ heads. Preparing your home for the colder - and occasionally extreme - weather ahead requires setting aside time to create and complete your fall window maintenance checklist, which should include cleaning and preparing your windows. Here are the steps you should take to ensure great performance and insulation all fall and winter long.

Clean Windows Inside and Out

The first step to making sure your windows are ready for the seasons ahead is to give them a good wipe down, inside and out. Doing this will remove dust, dirt, and debris from the window and eliminate smudges that impact the quality of sunlight entering your home. Accumulated grit and grime that can shorten the lifespan of your windows or cause them to stick, rust, or experience other operational problems. Not sure where to start? Check out this blog where we detail the process for streak-free window cleaning.

Swap Out or Wash Curtains and Blinds

If you’ve had the same blinds or curtains covering your windows for quite a while, it might be time to swap them out. Whether you’re taking them down for a quick run through the washing machine (on a gentle cycle!), a hand-wash in the bathtub, or just need to give your blinds a thorough dusting, this should be done seasonally, especially leading into fall. At certain times of year, many homeowners have their windows open more often, letting in more dust and outside contaminants. Getting that collected dust and debris taken care of now will improve your home’s interior air quality.

Reapply Sealant

Fall is a great time to reapply caulk or other sealants to your windows and deep clean your doors. While higher-quality windows may not require any sealant on the inside, if your windows have been in your home for many years, there may be areas that require additional caulking to prevent drafts. Check all edges of your home’s windows from the outside to ensure they are properly sealed. The integrity of your windows’ sealant can make a big difference in how comfortable your home is during the coldest months of the year.

Ensure Window Material Integrity

While you’re looking at the sealant around your windows, another essential maintenance task for your windows is to take a close look at the integrity of the window frame material and the glass itself. If you notice deterioration, rust, wood rotting, cloudy glass, broken screens, or other signs of wear and tear, it might be time to call in the pros. If you live in a colder climate, the last thing you want is to get into the depths of winter and realize your windows need replacing. Sometimes, compromised material integrity can even be repaired or rectified without a full window replacement.

If your windows are no longer holding up against the elements, show excessive wear and tear, or aren’t performing at the highest level, request a consultation with the professionals at Pella today. We can help you choose the right replacement windows to keep your family cozy and comfortable throughout the fall, into winter, and beyond.