6 Window Care and Maintenance Tips for Peak Performance

When you buy a home or install new windows, maintenance probably isn't the first thing on your mind. You might dress them up with window treatments or clean the glass once in a while to keep them free of smudges and spots, but long-term window care is often overlooked.

If you want to keep your windows efficient, operating smoothly, and looking as beautiful as the day they were installed, you’ll need to adopt the following window maintenance best practices. Let’s explore how to keep your windows in prime condition for as long as possible and help you get the most out of your investment.

How To Maintain Windows

Performing regular window maintenance helps ensure they function properly. Something small, like a stuck sash or chipped paint, can become a bigger problem if ignored. By following these preventative home window maintenance tips, you can keep small problems from growing into costly repairs.

1. Inspect your windows annually.

An annual home check-up is a crucial part of preventative home maintenance. Every year, examine your windows closely to identify any imperfections such as:

Leaks or moisture around the frame

Cracks in the paint or material

Sealant cracks or breaks

Problems with sliding sashes

Problems with turning window cranks

Pro Tip: When checking for leaks and improper drainage, take special care with windows located above or around vents and sprinkler systems that may subject your windows to prolonged water exposure. It’s also a good idea to look for these issues after a big storm — especially if you think your windows have suffered hail damage.

2. Pay close attention to the caulking around windows.

The sealant or caulking around your windows helps ensure that they are watertight. If any part of the window sealant is cracked, broken, or completely missing, it needs to be fixed immediately. A cracked window sealant can let in water, and even minor leaks can cause permanent damage. Inspect the window caulking two to three times a year, especially in the places where sealant problems are most common: the bottom corners of windows and in between windows.

3. Take note of imperfections in the wood finish.

Wood windows provide a number of benefits, but they do require more maintenance than vinyl and fiberglass windows. The interior wood finish or paint doesn’t just keep the windows looking nice — it also protects them from damage from the elements. Exteriors are commonly finished with aluminum cladding, which helps protect from the elements. Carefully inspect both the interior and exterior finish for corrosion, peeling, and cracking.

Fiberglass windows typically don’t require a lot of maintenance. The bend, dent, and break-resistant frames are finished with a durable powder-coat finish that will never need to be painted or refinished. While these fiberglass frames are strong and durable, it’s still important to check them annually for imperfections. Look for scratches or other visible signs of damage and make notes.

Vinyl window maintenance is typically minimal. Our fade-resistant vinyl formula is performance-tested for excellent weathering, durability, and color retention—which means no more painting or refinishing. To perform annual maintenance, check the frames for any visible damage, such as dents, and make a note.

If you notice any signs of wear and tear but aren’t sure if you need to perform window maintenance, contact a Pella window professional for advice.

4. Clean and lubricate the window tracks.

Dirt and debris can build up in your window tracks and make your window prone to getting stuck. Regularly clearing away the dirt and debris from the window tracks can prevent that. Every time you wash your windows, clean the tracks with a dry brush and vacuum to keep your windows opening and closing smoothly. Any grime that can’t be cleared away with a brush can be cleaned up with plain old soap and water.

Lubrication can also help ensure the smooth operation of your windows. Apply some oil-free lubricant to the weatherstripping. Teflon® Dry Lubricant or Gulf Wax® works well, and it's available at most home improvement stores. Avoid using an oil-based lubricant, as they actually attract dust and grime that can clog up the window tracks and make it more difficult to open and close.

5. Check the window fit.

The longer you’ve had your windows, the more likely the fit has changed since installation day. Exposure to the elements, changing temperatures through the seasons, and general wear and tear from everyday usage can cause subtle changes to the size and shape of your windows and window frames. Homes settle over the years too, which can cause similar problems to window openings that were once an ideal fit.

A bad fit leads to poor performance. Your windows will be less energy efficient and may allow air and water to get in. Look over every part of the window to check that it still fits properly. If your windows don’t open or close all the way, won’t lock completely, or have moisture somewhere, there may be a problem with window fit.

6. If you live near the ocean, take extra precautions.

Salt spray is extremely corrosive to many materials, including wood, fiberglass, and vinyl windows. If you live near the ocean, you’re going to see more wear and tear, so you need to inspect your windows more frequently than once a year.

In addition to the annual maintenance checks for each window material, you should also clean your windows at least four times a year to remove the corrosive salt. You can use a mild detergent and water to clean away salt build-up.

When To Call for Pella Window Maintenance

Every homeowner should clean and lubricate their windows to extend the life of the product. But if there’s damage to the caulking around your windows, the wood needs to be refinished, or any part of the window needs to be repaired, you should contact a professional for window maintenance. Trying to execute the repair yourself could result in further damage to your windows.

Your local Pella window expert can help you perform simple window maintenance or take a closer look at any issues that require repair. They have the expertise to identify window damage and give you professional advice on whether your window can be repaired or should instead be replaced.