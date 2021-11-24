3. Insulate Pipes To Help Prevent Freezing

Frozen pipes can burst and lead to expensive repairs. Pay special attention to pipes in unheated (or poorly heated) areas of your home such as the basement or utility room. Be sure to disconnect outside water hoses. Keep areas with pipes at a minimum of 55 degrees Fahrenheit to prevent freezing. If the pipe is in an especially cold area, consider a slow drip to avoid freezing. If your pipes do freeze, thaw carefully with steady, warm air. Use heat sources, such as space heaters or hair dryers cautiously. Furthermore, should you discover a frozen pipe, check all water sources as it’s likely there are other frozen pipes as well.

4. Clean Your Fireplace and Chimneys

Regular maintenance is essential to energy efficiency, but a poorly maintained fireplace can also be a safety hazard. Debris or residue in your chimney can lead to fire and poor ventilation. Be sure to clean your fireplace and chimney regularly.

5. Hire a Professional To Inspect Your HVAC System

Aside from extending the life of your HVAC unit, regular HVAC maintenance could also improve heating efficiency, which can help you keep your home warm and comfortable in the cold. If your HVAC system is in need of repair, the increased usage during the winter months could cause your system to break down when you need it the most.

6. Check Your Roof for Damage

To weatherize your home for winter, you will also want to replace missing or damaged shingles to help avoid a leaky roof. While you’re at it, repair or replace deteriorated flashing around gutters, skylights, and chimneys. Use roofing cement to seal leaks where air or water could penetrate. Consider purchasing a roof rake to clear snow from your roof to avoid excess weight.

7. Clean and Repair Gutters and Drains

Remove any leaves, sticks or other debris so water and snowmelt don’t overflow the guttering. Make sure downspouts are secure and extend at least five feet away from your foundation to help prevent damage from melting snow. Extra water weight can loosen guttering and downspouts so be sure these are fastened properly. Lastly, ensure that openings are covered to help prevent pests like rodents, birds or insects from nesting.

8. Trim Trees and Prune Bushes

The extra weight of snow can increase the burden on tree limbs, which can potentially increase the likelihood of breakage. Depending on the size of the limb and proximity to your house, this can be dangerous. Take extra precautions by brushing the snow off of tree limbs and bushes after each snowfall as soon as weather permits. A better solution would be to get your home ready for winter by trimming trees in the fall.