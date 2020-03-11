Benefits of Picture Windows

When installed in the right home, large picture — or fixed — windows create a beautiful and larger than life room. Choosing the right material, glass option and upgrades can increase the benefits you receive from putting a picture window in your home, including savings on energy costs. Our team of Pella Windows & Doors professionals is here to help you figure out how to enhance and reach the highest potential of your huge replacement windows in your home.

If you’re considering putting a large window in your home, here are few things to consider when it comes to caring for your windows.

Large Windows Can Make Your Room Look More Robust

Whether they are in your kitchen or living room, large windows can give the impression that your room is larger than it really is. To fully take advantage of this benefit, it is important to decorate and utilize your space accordingly. Our design experts have plenty of advice on how to hang curtains to style your new or replacements windows to expand your space.

Increased Natural Light

Huge windows allow you to take in a great deal of gorgeous natural light from the outdoors. Depending on where your home is located, you’ll need to consider different types of glass options to get the best option for the needs of your home. Choosing the right type of glass will help you to get all the benefits of increased natural light while improving the energy-efficiency and sun protection throughout your home.

Flexible & Functional Design

There are a number of ways to functionally use your huge window while also doing it in style. Large windows can help paint a beautiful, natural picture. Without walls blocking off your view, huge windows allow you to see the beauty of whatever is outside your home. There are lots of upgrades available to add to your large picture window.

Grilles make a great option to add architectural interest. If you’re looking for increased air ventilation, adding casement or awning windows around your picture window add to the overall beauty and you have the option of fresh air when you want it.

Whether you want a classic or custom look with your new replacement window, our experts are here to assist you in reaching your new investment’s maximum potential. For more help from the experts at Pella, contact your local showroom for an in-person visit or schedule an in-home consultation.