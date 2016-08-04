Light

One of the best ways bay and bow windows can add vibrancy to a room is by flooding it with light. They create extra window space in a given stretch of wall and allow light to be captured from different angles, meaning east or west facing windows can get more sunlight at different times of the day. Since bow windows are made with more panes of glass and less framing, they are often better at capturing more light than bay windows. Of course, their ability to serve this purpose depends much more on the other architectural and landscaping features of your building, so taking the whole picture into consideration is key.

Ventilation

If air circulation is important in your room, think carefully before choosing bow windows. While opening bow windows can be installed, they are sometimes more expensive or can disrupt the overall flow of the windows' elegant curvature, making them less desirable. Bay windows on the other hand can easily accommodate opening mechanisms and function just like ordinary windows.

When it comes down to your budget, the options are similar, as both are one-off window installations. Prices can bottom out at around $4,000 to $5,000 for more modest jobs. Bow windows, however, have the potential to demand extra engineering in certain cases, sometimes fetching prices well beyond $10,000. The best way to get a clear picture of how much your bay or bow window installation will cost is to talk to a professional.

Other factors to consider

When installing new bay or bow windows in a room, the key factor to consider is space, both inside and outside. Since bay windows extend further from the building, it will be important to make sure there is ample space, especially if your building façade sits close to the street or sidewalk. In these cases, bow windows may be preferable. Inside, the depth and width of the window becomes important. When working in comparatively narrow spaces, bay windows have the advantage, and can also add extra floor space, which is never a bad thing.

Looking to flood your home with natural light and bring nature inside? Choose the expansive views offered by bow windows.

Working with a compact space? Pick space-efficient bay windows that add natural light and seating.

