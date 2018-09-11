Double-pane and triple-pane windows often have yet another layer of insulation in between the panes. Argon or another gas fills the gaps between the panes to help increase energy efficiency.

Benefits:

Versatility to pair with many window styles and materials

Protection from the cold, heat, or both

Best for: Energy efficiency. Climates with extreme heat or cold.

Window tints and glass coatings

Low-E glass coating is like a layer of sunscreen on your window. This special coating minimizes the amount of ultraviolet and infrared light from the sun, keeping your home warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer.

There are two different types of Low-E glass coating — hard-coat and soft-coat. Hard-coat Low-E glass is fused to a hot pane, creating a stronger, more durable bond. Soft-coat is applied at room temperature and is sealed inside insulated glass for better UV protection.

There are also solar window tints that offer similar sun protection and additional privacy. Like the tint of car windows, they use a thin layer of film to darken the window.

Benefits:

More consistent, comfortable temperatures throughout the seasons

Reduced heating and cooling costs

Protection from fade damage to carpets, furniture, and window treatments

Best for: Energy efficiency in any region of the United States. Hard-coat Low-E glass is best for climates with extreme cold. Soft-coat Low-E glass works in any region that experiences both hot and cold temperatures.

Privacy, reflective and obscure glass

Sometimes you want a clear line of sight out, but not one in. Reflective glass preserves your views from inside your home while protecting against prying eyes outside. Privacy and obscure glass creates a frosted or etched look that blocks or distorts the view both ways.

Benefits:

Natural sunlight

Private, obscured sights into the home

Decorative patterns and textures for added aesthetic

Best for: Bathrooms, bedrooms, basements, and other areas you prefer extra privacy.

Impact-resistant glass

Hurricane season lasts half the year, making storm protection an important consideration for residents in those regions. Impact-resistant glass is manufactured to help withstand hurricane-force winds and the flying objects those winds bring. There is an interlayer so if the glass is broken by flying debris, the interlayer remains intact helping to keep air and rain from entering the home.

Benefits:

Stronger interlayer that holds glass together when shattered

Best for: Regions that experience hurricane-force winds along the Gulf of Mexico or Atlantic Coast. Homes and buildings near baseball stadiums or golf courses.

Understand your climate needs, desired energy efficiency, and privacy concerns before you buy windows. Knowing what’s important for your home helps you sort through all the window glass options yourself or preps you for a consultation with a professional who can find the right type of glass for your needs.