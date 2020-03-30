Choose Your Style: Single-Hung vs. Double-Hung Windows

The adjustable second sash on a double-hung window creates more flexibility for rooms.

Tilt-in design allows cleaning the outside of double-hung windows from inside the house. When operating single-hung windows, the lower sash usually moves only vertically, blocking the upper sash. This can make it difficult to clean the glass on single-hung windows. In some cases, that difficulty can become precarious when cleaning the outside of the upper sash from inside.

Being able to reach the outside of windows at ground level is one thing, but cleaning an upper-level window can be an entirely different scenario. While a handful of single-hung windows have a tilt-in or removable lower sash, the adjustable second sash on double-hung windows provides much more convenient cleaning, especially for windows on upper floors.

The option to open either or both sashes makes double-hung windows a smart choice for rooms needing increased ventilation. With hot, damp air in the bathroom, for example, less ventilation can create issues with humidity and moisture. Left unchecked, that lack of fresh air can mean increased odor issues and even mildew growth. Opening both sashes of a double-hung window can help cool off steamy, humid areas and keep moisture out of your walls.

Double-hung windows also offer a unique difference to single-hung windows when it comes to window maintenance. Since it’s immovable, repairing the upper sash on a single-hung window means a visit from a glass repairman. However, since many double-hung windows include a removable upper sash, homeowners can swap out their window sash without a service call for a glass repair job.

For these reasons, double-hung windows are a strong choice for homes that: