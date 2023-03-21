Why Choose Hidden Screens?

If you’re still wondering whether or not hidden screens are right for your home, consider the advantages of hidden screens. From an aesthetic standpoint, the clean and polished look they provide is hard to beat, but that’s not the only plus side of this window technology. In fact, hidden screens offer great advantages like:

Providing an unobstructed view out your window

Easier-to-maintain screens that require less cleaning

Making the window glass easier to clean

Lasting longer than traditional screens

A cleaner, more polished look – from the interior and exterior

More natural light streaming into your space.

How Popular Are Retractable Screens?

Retractable screens continue to grow in popularity as more homeowners seek efficient cleaning solutions, as well as a refined look for the homes they are spending more time in. However, it’s important to balance what you desire with what works best for your home and budget.

While there is an added cost associated with choosing retractable screen technology, the benefits may outweigh them. Rising popularity of retractable screens has made them more prevalent in recent years, but they have not yet outpaced traditional window screens in most homes.

Get Hidden Screen Technology With Pella

Once you’ve weighed the benefits of retractable screens with your desires, needs, and budget as a homeowner, it’s time to start planning. If you want high quality windows with hidden screens that keep your view unobstructed and your maintenance routine a little simpler, the professionals at Pella can help make that happen. Request a consultation today to get started on your hidden screen project.