See How Pella Compares

When considering home improvement projects, there are many decisions to make. In addition to narrowing down your personal style and tastes, you need to make choices on products, service professionals, and budget. When it comes to choosing windows and doors, you need to consider the best material for your windows as well as the which model to consider and the best window manufacturer. Comparing models and brands can take some time, and there are resources available that can help you choose.

How to compare windows

There are several sources you can use to evaluate the quality of a window and whether it's right for your home.

User testimonials

Try talking to your friends and neighbors to find out how they chose their home improvement professionals (and whether they would recommend them). Find out what others are saying about their windows — what they like and dislike. You can also read testimonials online and view local window replacement projects showing before and after photos from window companies you are considering. When asking for reviews and reading testimonials, be sure to consider your local climate — it may be more helpful to talk to neighbors and local friends who share similar needs.

NFRC ratings

The National Fenestration Rating Council (NFRC) is an independent non-profit organization that helps homeowners understand the differences in windows. NFRC labels help you compare energy efficiency and performance ratings of windows, doors, and skylights. The NFRC testing procedures determine the level of performance, and ENERGY STAR® uses these ratings to set minimum performance standards and help enable consumers to identify products with superior energy performance.

ENERGY STAR® certifications and NFRC ratings will help you understand key differences when comparing window models and manufacturers. These differences can have a large impact, and learning how to read labels is important when choosing energy-efficient windows.