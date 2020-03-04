Wood Replacement Windows

Wood replacement windows give your space a more natural look. You can stain wood frames to match the decor in your home or paint them to give your space a dash of color. In addition, wood windows are well-insulated and help maintain a comfortable indoor temperature, year-round.

When selecting wood windows it’s important that you factor in the quality of wood and make sure that they are treated to prevent moisture damage and stains from mold and mildew. Painting or staining your wooden window frames can help protect them from humidity and insects.

Wood windows also provide more design options than other types of windows. Each type of wood has its own personality and there is a large variety of paint color options and hardware selections available. Wood replacement windows can add a luxurious feel to your property and enhance its curb appeal.