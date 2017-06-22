When it comes to choosing a material for your windows, there are four main contenders: fiberglass, wood, aluminum, and vinyl. Making the right call ultimately comes down to your own personal preferences as well as the specific needs of your home. What is the most important factor to you: cost, energy efficiency, appearance, or all of the above?

Take some time to compare window materials, and understand the specific advantages offered by one of the most popular window materials, vinyl. See how it stacks up against some other classic material options, and know whether or not it may be the right choice for you. Regardless of the material you choose, there are several options to choose from.

Introducing an Old Favorite: Vinyl

Vinyl is made from a plastic material called polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and it provides a significant amount of insulation. Vinyl offers a combination of quality and affordability that appeals to a wide variety of homeowners. Depending on the overall look and style of your house, vinyl can serve as a complement to modern or classic interiors, without putting a strain on your budget. Depending on what type of vinyl you choose, you can opt to invest more or save. As an added bonus, vinyl is one of the easiest materials to care for, doesn't require additional painting, staining, or refinishing to stay looking great for years.