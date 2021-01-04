Choosing the Best Vinyl Windows for Your Home

Vinyl windows get a bad rap. Because they are the most affordable window material, many homeowners associate their cheap cost with low quality. There’s nothing cheap about the construction and design of top-rated quality vinyl windows.

Why Vinyl Windows are Worth the Investment

Affordability is one of the biggest benefits of buying vinyl windows. It’s not the only one though. Vinyl windows are durable, energy-efficient and low-maintenance — all things high on many a homeowner’s priority list.

But there’s another benefit of vinyl windows that’s often overlooked: return on investment. When you swap out your windows with quality vinyl replacement windows, you can expect to recoup 72% of the project cost upon resale.1 The math makes sense if you’re building, too. Vinyl windows may be your best choice for new construction if you’re not building your forever home, as their value and durability will hold up until it’s time to sell.

Comparing Vinyl Windows

Now, you can find cheap vinyl windows — in both their price and construction. Those aren’t the ones that are going to give you the benefits you seek or the return on investment you expect. When choosing between different vinyl window products, look for these key characteristics of quality:

Uniform color – The color should be consistent throughout the entire window frame. Reinforced joints – Joints that are heat-welded or use metal-reinforced interlocking sashes have a stronger structure than window frames joined with screws or other fasteners. Multi-chambered frames – Another marker of structural integrity and durability, multiple chambers help further reinforce the window frame and improve performance. You can count the number of chambers and note their size — the smaller, the better — to get an idea of their quality.

Pella offers different lines of high-performing vinyl windows that have these characteristics and meet strict quality standards. And the vinyl is made of a unique formula that provides excellent weathering and helps retain the color.